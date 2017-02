BRAZZAVILLE Aug 28 Frenchman Jean-Guy Wallemme has been named as the new coach of Congo, the French sports daily L'Equipe said on Sunday.

The 44-year-old departed for Congo capital Brazzaville on Saturday and will start work with an African Nations Cup qualifier at home to Sudan on Sept. 4.

Wallemme, who coached French club Racing Lens from 2008-10, will oversee Congo's 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign, which starts in November with a two-legged preliminary round tie against bottom-ranked Sao Tome and Principe

Congo cannot qualify for next year's Nations Cup finals but still have to play Sudan and Swaziland in their last two Group I games.

