BRAZZAVILLE, March 22 Frenchman Jean-Guy
Wallemme is to remain in charge of Congo despite being appointed
coach of Ligue 1 strugglers Auxerre earlier this week.
"I will have time from the end of the French season on May
20 to continue as planned with the preparations of three (Congo)
games in June," said the 44-year-old in a Radio France
International interview.
"For me the objective is to try and qualify for the 2013
African Nations Cup finals. That would be a very good experience
for my coaching career."
Wallemme, previously in charge of St Etienne and Racing
Lens, took over the Congo job in August.
He has signed a short-term contract with Auxerre for the
last two months of the French season but will return to Africa
towards the end of May.
Congo meet Burkina Faso and Niger on successive weekends at
the start of June in World Cup qualifiers and then play Uganda
away in the second leg of their African Nations Cup first round
qualifier.
Wallemme's team won the first leg 3-1 at home last month.
Relegation-threatened Auxerre fired coach Laurent Fournier
on Sunday after a run of 11 league games without a victory.
