Oct 28 French coach Kamel Djabour has been appointed the new national coach of Congo, replacing his Auxerre colleague Jean-Guy Wallemme who resigned last week, the Congo Football Federation said on Sunday.

The 52-year-old Djabour served as assistant to Wallemme at both the Ligue 2 club and with the Congo side, who lead their World Cup qualifying group after the first two matches in June.

Wallemme resigned last week saying he could no longer combine the two jobs and the Congolese have moved swiftly to promote his assistant.

Djabour has quit his functions at Auxerre to take up the post, the club website www.aja.fr confirmed on Sunday.

Djabour, who has Algerian roots, is a former defender with Racing Paris and previously worked in Africa at clubs in Benin and Mali.