BRAZZAVILLE Jan 8 Congo cut three players from their preliminary squad as they announced their final 23-man selection for the African Nations Cup on Thursday.

The young Belgian-based pair of Scott Bitsindou and Jordan Massengo were left out by coach Claude Le Roy, while Bastia midfielder Christopher Maboulou failed to turn up for a pre-tournament training camp in Senegal, the Congolese Football Federation said.

Congo are competing at the Nations Cup finals for the first time since 2000 and play in the tournament's opening fixture against hosts Equatorial Guinea on Jan. 17 in Bata.

They also play against Burkina Faso and Gabon in Group A.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Christoffer Mafoumbi (Le Pontet), Chansel Massa (AC Leopards), Pavhel Ndzila (Etoile du Congo)

Defenders - Marvin Baudry (Amiens), Dimitri Bissiki (AC Leopards), Arnold Bouka Moutou (Angers), Atoni Mavoungou (CNFF), Boris Moubio (AC Leopards), Francis Nganga (Charleroi), Igor Nganga (FC Aarau)

Midfielders - Sagesse Babele (AC Leopards), Hardy Binguila (Diables Noirs), Cesair Gandze (AC Leopards), Chris Malonga (Lausanne), Delvin Ndinga (Olympiakos), Prince Oniangue (Stade de Reims)

Forwards - Thievy Bifouma (Almeria), Fode Dore (CFR Cluj), Ladislas Douniama (En Avant Guingamp), Sylvere Ganvoula (Raja Casablanca), Franci Litsingi (Teplice), Dominique Malonga (Hibernian)), Fabrice Ondama (Wydad Casablanca) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)