Nov 25 AC Leopards won the African Confederation Cup with a 2-1 home victory over former champions Djoliba of Mali on Sunday.

Guelor Bebhey Ndey netted the winner on the stroke of halftime to give the Congolese club a 4-3 aggregate triumph after a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the final in Bamako last weekend.

Leopards are only the second team from Republic of Congo to win a continental trophy, almost 40 years after CARA Brazzaville won the old-style African Champions Cup in 1974.

The two away goals, plus a list of impressive victims in the earlier rounds, meant Leopards were favourites for the return leg and they lived up to expectations when they took the lead through Cesaire Gandze after 23 minutes in the Congolese provincial city of Dolisie.

Djoliba, who were Confederation Cup winners three years ago, equalised 11 minutes later through Salif Coulibaly only to go behind just before the break. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing By Alison Wildey)