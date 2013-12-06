Dec 6 Claude Le Roy, who once labelled fellow Frenchmen coaching in Africa "Club Med tourists", will take charge of his eighth different national side after agreeing on a two-year contract with Congo.

French radio reported the 65-year-old, whose last job was in charge of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, signed the deal with a target of qualifying the country for the 2015 African Nations Cup finals in Morocco.

Le Roy will be based in Brazzaville and replaces Kamel Djabour, who left the post after Congo failed to get past the group stage of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

The Frenchman, a vocal critic of foreigners who fly in and out of the African countries where they coach just for matches, has previously taken charge of Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana in Africa as well as Malaysia, Oman and Syria in Asia. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)