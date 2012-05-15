CAIRO, May 15 Draw for the fourth round of the
African Confederation Cup made on Tuesday:
Maghreb Fes (Morocco, holders) v AC Leopards (Congo)
Al Hilal (Sudan) v Club Olympique Bamako (Mali)
Academie Football Amadou Diallo (Ivory Coast) v Wydad
Casablanca (Morocco)
Al Merreikh (Sudan) v Black Leopards (South Africa)
Djoliba (Mali) v Club Africain (Tunisia)
Dynamos (Zimbabwe) v InterClube (Angola)
Stade Malien (Mali) v Olympique Meknes (Morocco)
Coton Sport (Morocco) v Al Ahli Shandi (Sudan)
The team mentioned first will be host the first leg on the
weekend of June 29-30 and July 1. The return leg will be played
on the weekend of July 13-15.
Winners advance to the group phase, which kicks off in
August.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)