CAIRO, May 15 Draw for the fourth round of the African Confederation Cup made on Tuesday:

Maghreb Fes (Morocco, holders) v AC Leopards (Congo)

Al Hilal (Sudan) v Club Olympique Bamako (Mali)

Academie Football Amadou Diallo (Ivory Coast) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Al Merreikh (Sudan) v Black Leopards (South Africa)

Djoliba (Mali) v Club Africain (Tunisia)

Dynamos (Zimbabwe) v InterClube (Angola)

Stade Malien (Mali) v Olympique Meknes (Morocco)

Coton Sport (Morocco) v Al Ahli Shandi (Sudan)

The team mentioned first will be host the first leg on the weekend of June 29-30 and July 1. The return leg will be played on the weekend of July 13-15.

Winners advance to the group phase, which kicks off in August.

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)