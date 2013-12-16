JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 Draw for the first two rounds of the African Confederation Cup, released by the Confederation of African Football on Monday: Malakia (South Sudan) v CARA Brazzaville (Congo) AFC Leopards (Kenya) v Defence (Ethiopia) SuperSport United (South Africa) v Gaborone United (Botswana) AS Kigali (Rwanda) v Tchite (Burundi) Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida (Morocco) v Sonabel (Burkina Faso) Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (Sierra Leone) v Gamtel (Gambia) Panther's (Equatorial Guinea) v Medeama SC (Ghana) Azam (Tanzania) v Ferroviario Beira (Mozambique) St Michel United (Seychelles) v ASSM Elgeco Plus (Madagascar) How Mine (Zimbabwe) v Chuoni (Zanzibar) Konzo (Congo) v Cameroon representative still to be determined ASN Nigelec (Niger) v CS Constantine (Algeria) Red Lions (Liberia) v Estrela Cantanhez (Guinea Bissau) Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) v Club Olympique Bamako (Mali) Ahli Atbara (Sudan) v FC MK Etancheite (Democratic Republic of Congo) African Stars (Namibia) v Petro Atletico (Angola) Ebusua Dwarfs (Ghana) v Diaraf Dakar (Senegal) Douanes Lome (Togo) v Club Industriel Kamsar (Guinea) CS Don Bosco (DR Congo) v Victoria (Uganda) Union Douala (Cameroon) v Aslad Moundou (Chad) CF Mounana (Gabon) v Desportivo Huila (Angola) Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on weekend of Feb. 7-9. Return matches the following weekend - - Second round: Malakia or CARA Brazzaville (Congo) v Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) SuperSport United or Gaborone United v AFC Leopards or Defence AS Kigali or Tchite (Burundi) v Ahli Shandi (Sudan) Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces or Gamtel v Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida or Sonabel Panther's or Medeama SC v Maghreb Fes (Morocco) Azam or Ferroviario Beira v Zesco United (Zambia) How Mine or Chuoni v St Michel United or ASSM Elgeco Plus Konzo or Cameroon representative still to be determined v Bayelsa United (Nigeria) Red Lions or Estrela Cantanhez v ASN Nigelec or CS Constantine Al Ahli Tripoli or Club Olympique Bamako v ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) Ahli Atbara or FC MK Etancheite v Ismaili (Egypt) Ebusua Dwarfs or Diaraf Dakar v African Stars or Petro Atletico Douanes Lome or Club Industriel Kamsar v Wadi Degla (Egypt) CS Don Bosco or Victoria v Djoliba (Mali) Union Douala or Aslad Moundou v Warri Wolves (Nigeria) CF Mounana or Desportivo Huila v CA Bizerte (Tunisia) Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on weekend of Feb. 28, March 1-2. The return legs are the following weekend. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Jimenez)