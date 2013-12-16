JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 Draw for the first two
rounds of the African Confederation Cup, released by the
Confederation of African Football on Monday:
Malakia (South Sudan) v CARA Brazzaville (Congo)
AFC Leopards (Kenya) v Defence (Ethiopia)
SuperSport United (South Africa) v Gaborone United
(Botswana)
AS Kigali (Rwanda) v Tchite (Burundi)
Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida (Morocco) v Sonabel (Burkina Faso)
Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (Sierra Leone) v
Gamtel (Gambia)
Panther's (Equatorial Guinea) v Medeama SC (Ghana)
Azam (Tanzania) v Ferroviario Beira (Mozambique)
St Michel United (Seychelles) v ASSM Elgeco Plus
(Madagascar)
How Mine (Zimbabwe) v Chuoni (Zanzibar)
Konzo (Congo) v Cameroon representative still to be
determined
ASN Nigelec (Niger) v CS Constantine (Algeria)
Red Lions (Liberia) v Estrela Cantanhez (Guinea Bissau)
Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) v Club Olympique Bamako (Mali)
Ahli Atbara (Sudan) v FC MK Etancheite (Democratic Republic
of Congo)
African Stars (Namibia) v Petro Atletico (Angola)
Ebusua Dwarfs (Ghana) v Diaraf Dakar (Senegal)
Douanes Lome (Togo) v Club Industriel Kamsar (Guinea)
CS Don Bosco (DR Congo) v Victoria (Uganda)
Union Douala (Cameroon) v Aslad Moundou (Chad)
CF Mounana (Gabon) v Desportivo Huila (Angola)
Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on
weekend of Feb. 7-9.
Return matches the following weekend
- -
Second round:
Malakia or CARA Brazzaville (Congo) v Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)
SuperSport United or Gaborone United v AFC Leopards or
Defence
AS Kigali or Tchite (Burundi) v Ahli Shandi (Sudan)
Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces or Gamtel v Difaa
Hassani d'El Jadida or Sonabel
Panther's or Medeama SC v Maghreb Fes (Morocco)
Azam or Ferroviario Beira v Zesco United (Zambia)
How Mine or Chuoni v St Michel United or ASSM Elgeco
Plus Konzo or Cameroon representative still to be determined
v Bayelsa United (Nigeria)
Red Lions or Estrela Cantanhez v ASN Nigelec or CS
Constantine
Al Ahli Tripoli or Club Olympique Bamako v ASEC Abidjan
(Ivory Coast)
Ahli Atbara or FC MK Etancheite v Ismaili (Egypt)
Ebusua Dwarfs or Diaraf Dakar v African Stars or Petro
Atletico
Douanes Lome or Club Industriel Kamsar v Wadi Degla (Egypt)
CS Don Bosco or Victoria v Djoliba (Mali)
Union Douala or Aslad Moundou v Warri Wolves (Nigeria)
CF Mounana or Desportivo Huila v CA Bizerte (Tunisia)
Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on
weekend of Feb. 28, March 1-2.
The return legs are the following weekend.
