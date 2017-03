April 29 The draw for the African Confederation Cup made in Cairo on Tuesday.

Group A: Coton Sport (Cameroon), ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Real Bamako (Mali), AC Leopards (Congo)

Group B: Al Ahli (Egypt), Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast), Etoile Sahel (Tunisia), Nkana (Zambia

Group matches start in May and conclude in August. The top two in each group advance to the semi-finals in September. The two-legged final will be held in November and December.