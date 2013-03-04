CAPE TOWN, March 4 The draw for the second round of the African Confederation Cup, after the completion of the first round at the weekend:

ENPPI (Egypt) v Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Petro Atletico (Angola) v SuperSport United (South Africa)

Lobi Stars (Nigeria) v Liga Muculmana (Mozambique)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) v AS Douanes (Togo)

ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) v Rail Club Kadiogo (Burkina Faso)

Daring Club Motema Pembe (DR Congo) v Lydia Ludic (Burundi)

USM Alger (Algeria) v Panthere Nde (Cameroon)

Heartland (Nigeria) v US Bitam (Gabon)

Ahli Shandy (Sudan) v Dedebit (Ethiopia)

Ismaili (Egypt) v TCO Boeny (Madagascar)

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v Gamtel (Gambia)

Diables Noirs (Congo) v The Panter FC (Equatorial Guinea)

Recreativo Caala (Angola) v US Bougouni (Mali)

Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) v Onze Createurs (Mali)

Barrack Young Controllers (Liberia) v Azam (Tanzania)

Al Nasr (Libya) v Royal Armed Forces (Morocco)

(Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on the weekend of March 15-17. The return legs are on the weekend of April 5-7)