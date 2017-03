April 1 African Confederation Cup fourth round draw, conducted in Cairo on Tuesday: Horoya (Guinea) v Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) Al Ahli (Egypt) v Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida (Morocco) AC Leopards (Congo) v Medeama SC (Ghana) Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) v Bayelsa United (Nigeria) Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Petro Atletico (Angola) Real Bamako (Mali) v Djoliba (Mali) Nkana FC (Zambia) v CA Bizerte (Tunisia) Teams mentioned host first leg on the weekend of April 18-20. The return legs are played on the weekend of April 25-27. Aggregate winners advance to the group phase (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)