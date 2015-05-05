CAIRO May 5 Draw for the fourth round of the African Confederation Cup, conducted in Cairo on Tuesday:

Al Ahli (Egypt) v Club Africain (Tunisia)

Esperance (Tunisia) v Hearts of Oak (Ghana)

AC Leopards (Congo) v Warri Wolves (Nigeria)

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

Stade Malien (Mali) v AS Vita Club (DR Congo)

AS Kaloum (Guinea) v Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

SM Sanga Balende (DR Congo) v Zamalek (Egypt)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)

The first leg will be played on the weekend of May 15-17 with the return legs taking place the following weekend.

The winners advance to the group phase of the Confederation Cup, which gets underway in June. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)