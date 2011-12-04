FES, Morocco Dec 4 Moroccan club Maghreb Fes won the African Confederation Cup on Sunday, edging Club Africain of Tunisia on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

Moussa Tigana scored the only goal of the second leg in Fes, in stoppage time at the end of the first half. It tied the aggregate score after Club Africain had won the first leg in Tunis last month.

Goalkeeper Anas Zniti saved two penalties in the shootout before converting the decisive kick for a 6-5 triumph. Club Africain had their Chadian international Ezekiel Ndoussael sent off after 60 minutes.

Fes's first continental title prevented a Tunisian double in the major annual African club competitions ths year after Esperance won the African Champions League last month. (Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Ed Osmond)