Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
FES, Morocco Dec 4 Moroccan club Maghreb Fes won the African Confederation Cup on Sunday, edging Club Africain of Tunisia on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw.
Moussa Tigana scored the only goal of the second leg in Fes, in stoppage time at the end of the first half. It tied the aggregate score after Club Africain had won the first leg in Tunis last month.
Goalkeeper Anas Zniti saved two penalties in the shootout before converting the decisive kick for a 6-5 triumph. Club Africain had their Chadian international Ezekiel Ndoussael sent off after 60 minutes.
Fes's first continental title prevented a Tunisian double in the major annual African club competitions ths year after Esperance won the African Champions League last month. (Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (