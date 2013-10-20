Oct 20 TP Mazembe Engelbert of the Democratic Republic of Congo will play CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in next month's final of the African Confederation Cup after both clubs won their weekend semi-finals.

Sfaxien triumphed in an all-Tunisian clash against CA Bizerte by a single goal over the two legs.

They had been forced to move Sunday's return match from Sfax to Tunis because of the condition of their home ground, described by coach Ruud Krol as a "sand pit".

Sfaxien still emerged victorious, with the decisive goal coming from Idrissa Kouyate in the 43rd minute.

Tresor Mputu converted an early penalty to give Mazembe a 1-0 home win over Stade Malien of Mali in their second-leg tie in Lubumbashi on Saturday and complete a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

Mazembe had striker Patrick Ilongo sent off, which means he misses the first leg of the final on the weekend of Nov. 22-24. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)