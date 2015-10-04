JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 Holders Al Ahli of Egypt went tumbling out of the African Confederations Cup semi-finals on Sunday as they let a two-goal lead slip to lose 4-3 at home to Orlando Pirates of South Africa and go down 5-3 on aggregate.

Thabo Rakhale scored deep into stoppage time to inflict a rare home defeat on the Cairo giants, who had to play in front of a restricted crowd in Suez, some 130 km east of the capital, by Egyptian security authorities fearful of fan violence.

Pirates held a slender 1-0 advantage from last weekend's first leg but were 2-0 down midway through the second half as Malick Evouna scored twice only to fight their way back in a dramatic finish to snatch victory.

The Soweto side now meet Etoile Sahel of Tunisia in next month's two-legged final with the mouthwatering possibility of Ahli taking on their arch rivals Zamalek in an African club competition final for the first time having disappeared.

Ahli and Zamalek have dominated the continental club titles for decades but Etoile held out on Saturday to edge Zamalek 5-4 on aggregate despite going down 3-0 in the second leg in Cairo, also played before a limited crowd.

The Confederations Cup is Africa's secondary club trophy for cup winners and teams finishing third in selected leagues.

This year's competition featured an unusually strong field as clubs eliminated early in the Champions League dropped down to play in the Confederations Cup. (Editing by Ken Ferris)