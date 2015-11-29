SOUSSE, Tunisia Nov 29 Captain Ammar Jemal scored for a second successive match to hand Etoile Sahel of Tunisia victory in the African Confederation Cup as they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 at home in the second leg of the final on Sunday.

The 28-year-old centre back, who previously played in the Bundesliga with FC Cologne and Ajaccio in Ligue 1, has scored infrequently over the last years but emerged as his team's hero as Etoile won Africa's secondary club competition with a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

Jemal netted a vital equaliser in the final minutes of last Saturday's first leg in Johannesburg to ensure a 1-1 draw and then bundled the ball over the line in the 24th minute of Sunday's return at the Olympic Stadium in Sousse.

A cross was miscued by Pirates defender Happy Jele and as it spun viciously back towards goal, Jemal bundled the ball over the line.

The kickoff of Sunday's second leg had been brought forward by more than five hours after a state of emergency was declared following a bomb blast that killed at least 12 people in Tunisia last week.

A curfew made the planned 1930 GMT kickoff impossible, said authorities, and it was changed to an afternoon start.

