Nov 30 Fakhreddine Ben Youssef scored a dramatic aggregate winner two minutes from time to give Tunisia's CS Sfaxien a record-breaking third African Confederation Cup title when they beat TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo 3-2 on aggregate after the second leg of the final in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

Mazembe had quickly fought their way back to parity after losing 2-0 in the first leg in Tunis last weekend as Cheibane Traore and Mbwana Samata put them 2-0 up in the first 23 minutes.

However, Tunisian international Ben Youssef's late goal secured the trophy for Sfaxien, coached by former Dutch World Cup captain Ruud Krol.

The Confederation Cup was launched in 2004 when the African Cup Winners' Cup and Confederation of African Football Cup were combined. Sfax were winners in 2007 and 2008 and runners-up in 2010. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)