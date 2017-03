March 9 Collated results of African Confederation Cup second round, second leg matches at the weekend: Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) 3 CARA Brazzaville (Congo) 0 Etoile Sahel won 3-1 on aggregate AFC Leopards (Kenya) 2 SuperSport United (South Africa 2 SuperSport United won 4-2 on aggregate Ahli Shandi (Sudan) 1 AS Kigali (Rwanda) 0 AS Kigali won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida (Morocco) 4 Gamtel (Gambia) 0 Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida won 6-0 on aggregate Maghreb Fes (Morocco) 2 Medeama SC (Ghana) 1 Meadeama won 4-2 on aggregate Zesco United (Zambia) 1 Ferroviario Beira (Mozambique) 0 Zesco United won 1-0 on aggregate St Michel United (Seychelles) 3 How Mine (Zimbabwe) 1 How Mine (Zimbabwe) won 6-4 on aggregate Bayelsa United (Nigeria) 2 FC Konzo (Congo) 0 Bayelsa United won 2-0 on aggregate CS Constantine (Algeria) 2 Red Lions (Liberia) 0 CS Constantine won 3-0 on aggregate ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 1 Club Olympique Bamako (Mali) 1 ASEC Abidjan won 3-1 on aggregate Ismaili (Egypt) 0 FC MK Etancheite (DR Congo) 0 Ismaili won 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 aggregate draw Petro Atletico (Angola) 4 Ebusua Dwarfs (Ghana) 0 Petro Atletico won 4-2 on aggregate Wadi Degla (Egypt) 2 Douanes Lome (Togo) 0 Wadi Degla won 3-1 on aggregate Djoliba (Mali) 1 CS Don Bosco (DR Congo) 0 Djoliba won on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw Warri Wolves (Nigeria) 1 Union Douala (Cameroon) 1 Warri Wolves won 4-3 on aggregate CA Bizerte (Tunisia) 2 Desportivo Huila (Angola) 0 CA Bizerte won 3-0 on aggregate. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)