CAPE TOWN, March 4 Collated African Confederation Cup first round, second leg results at the weekend:
Recreativo Caala (Angola) 2 Power Dynamos (Zambia) 0
Recreativo Caala won 2-1 on aggregate
Elect Sport (Chad) 1 Panthere Nde (Cameroon) 1
Panthere Nde won 3-1 on aggregate
Diables Noirs (Congo) 1 New Edubiase (Ghana) 0
Diables Noirs won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw
Dedebit (Ethiopia) 1 Anges de Fatima (Central African Republic) 2
Dedebit won 5-2 on aggregate
US Bitam (Gabon) 12 Desportivo Guadalupe (Sao Tome e Principe) 1
US Bitam won 17-1 on aggregate
FC Sequence (Guinea) 0 The Panter FC (Equatorial Guinea) 2
The Panter FC won 3-0 on aggregate
Onze Createurs (Mali) 3 Stella Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 0
Onze Createurs won 4-1 on aggregate
US Bougouni (Mali) 2 Unisport Haut-Nkam (Cameroon) 0
US Bougouni won 3-0 on aggregate
Liga Muculmana (Mozambique) 1 Gaborone United (Botswana) 0
Liga Muculmana won 3-2 on aggregate
Sahel SC (Niger) 0 Rail Club Kadiogo (Burkina Faso) 1
Rail Club Kadiogo won 2-1 on aggregate
Police (Rwanda) 1 Lydia Ludic (Burundi) 1
Lydia Ludic won 2-1 on aggregate
ASC HLM (Senegal) 1 Gamtel (Gambia) 3
Gamtel won 5-2 on aggregate
Anse Reunion (Seychelles) 0 Gor Mahia (Kenya) 5
Gor Mahia on 5-0 on aggregate
Johansen (Sierra Leone) 1 Barrack Young Controllers (Liberia) 1
Barrack Young Controllers won 2-1 on aggregate
SuperSport United (South Africa) 3 CS Don Bosco (DR Congo) 3
SuperSport United won 4-3 on aggregate
Al Nasir Juba (South Sudan) 0 Azam (Tanzania) 5
Azam won 8-1 on aggregate
Khartoum Al Watani (Sudan) 0 Al Nasr (Libya) 1
Al Nasr won 1-0 on aggregate
Mbabane Highlanders (Swaziland) 2 TCO Boeny (Madagascar) 1
TCO Boeny won 5-3 on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw
AS Douanes (Togo) walkover v Mogas 90 (Benin) withdrew. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)