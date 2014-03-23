CAPE TOWN, March 23 African Confederation Cup third-round first leg results at the weekend:

Played on Sunday In Constantine: CS Constantine (Algeria) 1 ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 0 In Ismailia: Ismaili (Egypt) 0 Petro Atletico (Angola) 0 In Sekondi: Medeama SC (Ghana) 2 Zesco United (Zambia) 0 In Warri: Warri Wolves (Nigeria) 0 CA Bizerte (Tunisia) 0

Played on Saturday In Bulawayo: How Mine (Zimbabwe) 2 Bayelsa United (Nigeria) 1 In Cairo: Wadi Degla (Egypt) 2 Djoliba (Mali) 0 In Kigali: AS Kigali (Rwanda) 1 Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida (Morocco) 0 In Sousse: Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) 1 SuperSport United (South Africa) 0

