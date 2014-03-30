CAPE TOWN, March 30 African Confederation Cup
third-round second-leg results at the weekend:
Played on Sunday
In Abidjan:
ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 6 CS Constantine (Algeria) 0
First leg: 0-1; ASEC Abidjan won 6-1 on aggregate
In Bamako:
Djoliba (Mali) 2 Wadi Degla (Egypt) 0
First leg: 0-2; Djoliba won 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2
aggregate
In Bizerte:
CA Bizerte (Tunisia) 2 Warri Wolves (Nigeria) 1
First leg: 0-0; CA Bizerte won 2-1 on aggregate
In Luanda:
Petro Atletico (Angola) 1 Ismaili (Egypt) 0
First leg: 0-0; Petro Atletico won 1-0 on aggregate
In Ndola:
Zesco United (Zambia) 1 Medeama SC (Ghana) 0
First leg: 0-2; Medeama SC won 2-1 on aggregate
Played on Saturday
In El Jadida:
Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida (Morocco) 3 AS Kigali (Rwanda) 0
First leg: 0-1; Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida won 3-1 on aggregate
In Pretoria:
SuperSport United (South Africa) 1 Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) 4
First leg: 0-1; Etoile Sahel won 5-1 on aggregate
In Sapele:
Bayelsa United (Nigeria) 2 How Mine (Zimbabwe) 0
First leg: 1-2; Bayelsa United won 3-2 on aggregate
Winners advance to the fourth round to play against the losers
from the third round of the African Champions League. The fourth
round draw will be conducted in Cairo on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond;
mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters
Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign
up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)