CAPE TOWN, March 30 African Confederation Cup third-round second-leg results at the weekend: Played on Sunday In Abidjan: ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 6 CS Constantine (Algeria) 0 First leg: 0-1; ASEC Abidjan won 6-1 on aggregate In Bamako: Djoliba (Mali) 2 Wadi Degla (Egypt) 0 First leg: 0-2; Djoliba won 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate In Bizerte: CA Bizerte (Tunisia) 2 Warri Wolves (Nigeria) 1 First leg: 0-0; CA Bizerte won 2-1 on aggregate In Luanda: Petro Atletico (Angola) 1 Ismaili (Egypt) 0 First leg: 0-0; Petro Atletico won 1-0 on aggregate In Ndola: Zesco United (Zambia) 1 Medeama SC (Ghana) 0 First leg: 0-2; Medeama SC won 2-1 on aggregate Played on Saturday In El Jadida: Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida (Morocco) 3 AS Kigali (Rwanda) 0 First leg: 0-1; Difaa Hassani d'El Jadida won 3-1 on aggregate In Pretoria: SuperSport United (South Africa) 1 Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) 4 First leg: 0-1; Etoile Sahel won 5-1 on aggregate In Sapele: Bayelsa United (Nigeria) 2 How Mine (Zimbabwe) 0 First leg: 1-2; Bayelsa United won 3-2 on aggregate Winners advance to the fourth round to play against the losers from the third round of the African Champions League. The fourth round draw will be conducted in Cairo on Tuesday.