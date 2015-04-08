CAIRO, April 8 The draw for the 2017 African Nations Cup qualifiers conducted in Cairo on Thursday:

Group A: Djibouti, Liberia, Togo, Tunisia Group B: Angola, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar Group C: Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, South Sudan, Group D: Botswana, Burkina Faso, Comoros Islands, Uganda Group E: Congo, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Zambia Group F: Cape Verde Islands, Libya, Morocco, Sao Tome e Principe Group G: Chad, Egypt, Nigeria, Tanzania Group H: Ghana, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda Group I: Gabon (hosts)*, Ivory Coast (holders), Sierra Leone, Sudan Group J: Algeria, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Seychelles Group K: Burundi, Namibia, Niger, Senegal Group L: Guinea, Malawi, Swaziland, Zimbabwe Group M: Cameroon, Gambia, Mauritania, South Africa

The winner of each group will qualify along with the two best second placed finishers.

* Hosts Gabon qualify automatically but will compete in Group I.

Qualifying starts on the weekend of June 12-14. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson)