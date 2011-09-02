KINSHASA, Sept 2 Nomadic French man Claude Le Roy agreed a three-year contract on Friday to return as coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo and will sit on the bench against one of his former teams, Senegal, in the African Nations Cup qualifiers this weekend.

One of African football's more colourful personalities, Le Roy was drafted in with uncharacteristic swiftness after compatriot Robert Nouzaret quit as Congolese coach at the start of the week.

The 63-year-old Le Roy, who won the Nations Cup with Cameroon in 1988 and has coached the national teams of another six countries, flew into Kinshasa on Wednesday for negotiations.

He would sign a three-year deal, incorporating Congo's bid to qualify for the next World Cup finals, the president of the Congolese soccer federation Omari Selemani said in a radio interview.

Nouzaret resigned saying poor organisation had resulted in a frustrating year in charge of the side.

Despite mediocre results, the Congolese still have an outside chance of qualifying for next year's Nations Cup if they score an upset win in Dakar on Saturday.

"It's a game where we have a chance of winning but the players must release the inner talent inside of them. But people must be mindful this will be a long-term project," Le Roy said in a radio interview.

Le Roy previously took the Democratic Republic of Congo to the quarter-finals of the 2006 Nations Cup in Egypt, breaking the record for the most matches coached in the tournament's history in the process. He has coached at six Nations Cup finals.

