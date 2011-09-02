KINSHASA, Sept 2 Nomadic
French man Claude Le Roy agreed a
three-year contract on Friday to return as coach of the
Democratic Republic of Congo and will sit on the bench against
one of his former teams, Senegal, in the African Nations Cup
qualifiers this weekend.
One of African football's more colourful personalities, Le
Roy was drafted in with uncharacteristic swiftness after
compatriot Robert Nouzaret quit as Congolese coach at the start
of the week.
The 63-year-old Le Roy, who won the Nations Cup with
Cameroon in 1988 and has coached the national teams of another
six countries, flew into Kinshasa on Wednesday for negotiations.
He would sign a three-year deal, incorporating Congo's bid
to qualify for the next World Cup finals, the president of the
Congolese soccer federation Omari Selemani said in a radio
interview.
Nouzaret resigned saying poor organisation had resulted in a
frustrating year in charge of the side.
Despite mediocre results, the Congolese still have an
outside chance of qualifying for next year's Nations Cup if they
score an upset win in Dakar on Saturday.
"It's a game where we have a chance of winning but the
players must release the inner talent inside of them. But people
must be mindful this will be a long-term project," Le Roy said
in a radio interview.
Le Roy previously took the Democratic Republic of Congo to
the quarter-finals of the 2006 Nations Cup in Egypt, breaking
the record for the most matches coached in the tournament's
history in the process. He has coached at six Nations Cup
finals.
