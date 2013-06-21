June 21 Veteran coach Claude le Roy has resigned as coach of Democratic Republic of Congo after their World Cup hopes ended last weekend, the country's soccer federation said on Friday.

Le Roy ended a second stint in charge of the Congolese side after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Cameroon on Sunday, falling out of the race for places at next year's finals in Brazil.

It ends a ninth different tenure as national team coach for the 65-year-old Frenchman, one of the most recognisable figures in African football.

Le Roy helped Congo to qualify for the last Nations Cup finals in South Africa to extend his own record for the most games coached at the finals but for the first time in six tournaments failed to get his side past the first round.

In the World Cup qualifiers, DR Congo have won one match in their five group games to date.

Le Roy also had two stints as coach of Cameroon and has been in charge of Ghana, Malaysia, Oman, Senegal and Syria. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)