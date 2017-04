LUBUMBASHI, DR Congo Jan 7 Patrice Carteron has quit African champions TP Mazembe Englebert after turning down an offer to extend his contract, the club said on Thursday.

The Frenchman had been with the club since mid-2013 and took them to the African Champions League title in November.

The 45-year-old, a defender in his playing days with St Etienne, Olympique Lyonnais and Sunderland, is also a former national coach of Mali, with whom he won a bronze medal at the 2013 African Nations Cup finals. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)