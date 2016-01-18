LUBUMBASHI, DR Congo Jan 18 Hubert Velud will replace Frenchman Patrice Carteron as the new coach of African champions TP Mazembe Englebert, the club said on Monday.

The 56-year-old Velud has considerable experience in Africa, including coaching Togo to the 2010 African Nations Cup finals in Angola where they were attacked by rebels while travelling by bus in the Cabinda enclave.

Frenchman Velud has also coached at Hassania Agadir in Morocco, Stade Tunisien in Tunisia and a trio of Algerian clubs -- Entente Setif, USM Alger and CF Constantine, where he won the championship.

He played at Stade Reims and also coached at several Ligue 2 clubs.

Carteron took the club from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the African Champions League title in November but departed after last month's Club World Cup in Japan.