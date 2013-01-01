KINSHASA Jan 1 Yannick Bolasie has been replaced in the provisional Democratic Republic of Congo squad for the African Nations Cup finals because he does not want to go to the tournament, officials said on Tuesday.

Uncapped winger Bolasie, who plays for English Championship (second division) club Crystal Palace, was named last month in a preliminary squad of 28 for the tournament in South Africa which starts on Jan. 19.

Bolasie's agent told the BBC last month the 23-year-old player felt he was not ready for international football and he has been replaced by Saudi-based player Yves Diba, the Congolese Football Federation said.

Diba will join up with the squad when they start a training camp in Oman on Friday.

Congo will cut their squad to 23 by Jan. 9. They play their opening Group B match against Ghana in Port Elizabeth on Jan. 20. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Southbroom; Editing by Tom Pilcher)