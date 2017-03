KINSHASA Aug 14 Florent Ibenge was appointed coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo national team on Thursday, just three weeks before the start of qualifying for the African Nations Cup, the country's football federation said.

Ibenge, 52, had been the assistant to previous coach Claude Le Roy. He is Congolese-born but grew up in France and played lower league football in Belgium, France and Germany.

Ibenge will take charge of the campaign to qualify for the finals in Morocco in January.

The Congolese start at home against Cameroon on Sept. 6 and play Sierra Leone four days later. Ivory Coast are also in their group. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)