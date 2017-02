DOHA Nov 14 Egypt midfielder Ahmed Hassan equalled the record for the most number of international appearances when he came on for his 178th cap in the second half of a friendly with Brazil in Doha on Monday.

The 36-year-old, who made his national team debut aged 20 at the end of 1995, drew level with Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohamed Al Deayea, who last played in 2006.

Hassan came on for Hosni Abd Rabou in the 73rd minute and was immediately given the captain's armband by Wael Gomaa, who came over to the touchline to welcome him onto the pitch.

Egypt were trailing 2-0 at the time.

(Reporting By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Justin Palmer)