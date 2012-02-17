CAIRO Feb 17 Egypt's African Nations Cup
qualifier in the Central African Republic has been postponed
until June following the violence at a football match in Port
Said that left 74 people dead on Feb. 1.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday
confirmed the match, originally due to be played on Feb. 29, had
been rescheduled. It is one of the qualifiers for the 2013
Nations Cup in South Africa.
The Egypt Football Association successfully requested the
postponement from their Central African Republic counterparts
last week and CAF have confirmed the agreement, a spokesman told
Reuters.
The two countries will now meet on successive weekends in
June. The first leg of their first-round tie will be played in
Cairo on June 15 and the return in Bangui on June 24.
Several members of the Egypt squad announced their intention
to stop playing after the violence in the port city which
followed a game between local club Al Masry and champions Al
Ahly.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing By Alison
Wildey)