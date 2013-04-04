April 4 Egyptian club Zamalek have been fined for allowing fans into a league match last week, defying security orders that all games be played behind closed doors.

The Cairo club were handed a 30,000 Egyptian pound ($4,400)fine after a handful of supporters were spotted by television cameras watching last Friday's 2-0 win over Ismaili, the Egyptian Football Association said in a statement.

Rules allow only club board members to watch games, along with the teams involved and media.

All club football has been ordered to be played behind closed doors since the league restarted in February following last year's stadium riot in Port Said, when 74 people were killed at a match between Al Masry and visiting Al Ahli.

The 2011-12 season was cancelled and attempts to get the new campaign underway repeatedly postponed by until just two months ago.

Restricted access has been allowed for international matches, such as last week's World Cup win over Zimbabwe, but all important matches have switched from Cairo to the less political charged confines of the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria.

Zamalek said the additional fans in attendance were guests from neighbouring Libya, Egyptian media added.

