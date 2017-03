GABORONE Oct 8 Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady is one of four players who have withdrawn from Egypt's squad for two African Nations Cup qualifiers against Botswana over the next week, team officials said on Wednesday.

He is joined on the injured list by first choice keeper Sherif Ekramy, Zamalek full back Hazem Emam and Smouha striker Hani El Egeizi.

Elmohamady has been suffering from a back spasm.

Egypt risk missing out on a Nations Cup place for a third successive tournament after losing their opening two Group G games last month, and effectively must win their two games against Botswana. They play in Gaborone on Friday before hosting Botswana five days later in Cairo. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ossian Shine; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)