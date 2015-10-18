CAIRO Oct 18 Jose Peseiro was unveiled on Sunday as the new coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahli but walked straight into a controversy over his appointment at his first media conference

The 55-year-old Portuguese, formerly in charge of the Saudi Arabia national team, replaces Fathi Mabrouk but has met with some fan resistance over an allegedly poor record.

"I do not understand why you doubt my ability to coach Al Ahli. Do you know the names I've trained before?" he asked reporters in Cairo on Sunday.

"I've worked with Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos. Do you think I can't handle Ahli?"

Peseiro was assistant coach at Real Madrid for the 2003-2004 season before embarking on a head coach career at clubs such as Sporting Lisbon, Panathinaikos, Rapid Bucharest and Sporting Braga.

He was most recently sacked by Al Wahda of the United Arab Emirates in February.

No details have been given of Peseiro's contract terms with the Cairo club.

Al Ahli are African football's most successful club with a record 80 African Champions League triumphs and 11 other continental titles.

Mabrouk was sacked after the club lost in the semi-finals of the African Confederation Cup to South Africa's Orlando Pirates this month. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)