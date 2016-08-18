CAIRO Aug 18 Dutch coach Martin Jol has quit Al Ahly after spending just six months with the Egyptian giants.

He decided to leave after Al Ahly failed to get past the group phase of the African Champions League, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The former Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur boss had helped the Egyptian team retain their domestic title in June.

The club said Jol, 60, apologised for going out of the Champions League, a competition they have won a record eight times.

Al Ahly's hopes ended on Friday after a 2-2 home draw with surprise packages Zesco United of Zambia left them unable to secure a top-two finish in Group A, thereby failing to reach next month's semi-finals.

The draw came five days after they lost to arch-rivals Zamalek in the Egyptian Cup final.