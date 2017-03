ALEXANDRIA, Egypt Feb 23 Egypt's Al Ahli won the African Super Cup on Saturday, surviving several scares before overcoming AC Leopards Dolisie of Congo 2-1.

It was the fifth victory in the last 11 years for the Cairo giants in the annual match between the previous year's winners of the African Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Teenager Rami Rabiea opened the scoring for Al Ahli in the 55th minute before the experienced Mohamed Barakat added a second goal in the 72nd.

Leopards captain Rudi Ndey pulled a goal back in the 77th minute and the Confederation Cup champions almost snatched an equaliser when a last-gasp effort was cleared off the line.

The visitors also hit the upright in the first half and forced a point-blank save from Al Ahli goalkeeper Sherif Ekrami midway through the second half. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Gaborone, editing by Tony Jimenez)