Jan 29 Mido got his coaching career off to a winning start as his Zamalek team beat Minya 1-0 in the Egyptian league on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old former Egypt striker, better known for his disdain of coaches during a tumultuous playing career that included spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Olympique Marseille, AS Roma and Ajax Amsterdam, was a surprise appointment last week.

He has replaced Helim Toulan, sacked after Zamalek slipped to fourth place in their group standings after the first four games of the new season.

Five-time African champions Zamalek are in the midst of a financial crisis with several key players unpaid for months. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)