MALABO Dec 22 Henri Michel has quit for
the second time in three months as coach of Equatorial Guinea,
just one month before the tiny oil-rich state co-hosts the
African Nations Cup finals.
The former France captain and manager, who has had a long
list of national team coaching assignments in Africa, quit after
accusing officials in the former Spanish colony of political
machinations and interfering in his preparations for the
tournament, which kicks off on Jan. 21.
Casto Nopo, who has had a previous spell as Equatorial
Guinea coach but no international profile, was named as Michel's
replacement.
The Frenchman's resignation followed a similar walk out in
mid-October that lasted only a few days before the country's
president persuaded him to return.
"Working conditions were worse than before," Michel said in
an interview broadcast by French radio.
"I have stopped my work because there are more problems than
before, political problems rather than sporting problems."
Among his claims are that he was being forced to select
players he did not want and to take his team on a training camp
to Ghana when he preferred to go to South Africa.
He also reacted angrily to accusations of sabotage, levelled
at him by Equatorial Guinea sports minister Francisco Obama Asue
at a news conference in Malabo on Wednesday which followed
Michel's departure and was reported on the official government
website (www.guineaecuatorialpress.com).
"I'm outraged. It is they who are guilty of sabotage," the
64-year-old Michel added. "They have been trying to get me out.
I have left nothing undone in my work over the last 12 months."
NO RESPECT
Obama Asue said Michel had shown a lack of respect by
wanting to change plans already in place to take the squad to
train in Ghana.
"Henri Michel has no future in sports so he decided to leave
despite enjoying all the necessities for the success of his
work," the minister said.
The 150th-ranked Equatorial Guinea team face Libya in Group
A on the opening day of the three-week Nations Cup tournament,
which is being co-hosted with Gabon.
Michel was hired last December on a 13-month contract.
His move to Malabo continued a nomadic career for one of
French football's greats, who has coached in 10 different
countries.
Michel has coached France, Cameroon, Morocco and Ivory Coast
at four World Cup finals and worked at clubs in Egypt, Morocco,
Qatar, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
