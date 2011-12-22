MALABO Dec 22 Henri Michel has quit for the second time in three months as coach of Equatorial Guinea, just one month before the tiny oil-rich state co-hosts the African Nations Cup finals.

The former France captain and manager, who has had a long list of national team coaching assignments in Africa, quit after accusing officials in the former Spanish colony of political machinations and interfering in his preparations for the tournament, which kicks off on Jan. 21.

Casto Nopo, who has had a previous spell as Equatorial Guinea coach but no international profile, was named as Michel's replacement.

The Frenchman's resignation followed a similar walk out in mid-October that lasted only a few days before the country's president persuaded him to return.

"Working conditions were worse than before," Michel said in an interview broadcast by French radio.

"I have stopped my work because there are more problems than before, political problems rather than sporting problems."

Among his claims are that he was being forced to select players he did not want and to take his team on a training camp to Ghana when he preferred to go to South Africa.

He also reacted angrily to accusations of sabotage, levelled at him by Equatorial Guinea sports minister Francisco Obama Asue at a news conference in Malabo on Wednesday which followed Michel's departure and was reported on the official government website (www.guineaecuatorialpress.com).

"I'm outraged. It is they who are guilty of sabotage," the 64-year-old Michel added. "They have been trying to get me out. I have left nothing undone in my work over the last 12 months."

NO RESPECT

Obama Asue said Michel had shown a lack of respect by wanting to change plans already in place to take the squad to train in Ghana.

"Henri Michel has no future in sports so he decided to leave despite enjoying all the necessities for the success of his work," the minister said.

The 150th-ranked Equatorial Guinea team face Libya in Group A on the opening day of the three-week Nations Cup tournament, which is being co-hosted with Gabon.

Michel was hired last December on a 13-month contract.

His move to Malabo continued a nomadic career for one of French football's greats, who has coached in 10 different countries.

Michel has coached France, Cameroon, Morocco and Ivory Coast at four World Cup finals and worked at clubs in Egypt, Morocco, Qatar, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Ken Ferris)