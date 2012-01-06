MALABO Jan 6 Brazilian coach Gilson Paulo
has arrived in Equatorial Guinea to take over as the national
soccer side's new coach, a fortnight before they co-host the
African Nations Cup finals, the country's official news agency
reported.
The coach said he wanted to "achieve history" with the
unfancied home side, who debut at the finals on Jan. 21 when
they open the tournament with a match against Libya in Bata,
www.guineaecuatorialpress.com reported.
Gilson Paulo, 62, replaces Henri Michel, the much-travelled
Frenchman who twice resigned in recent months after clashes with
local sports officials.
The new coach previously worked at Vasco da Gama, Olara,
Bangu and Portuguesa in Brazil.
Equatorial Guinea co-host the Nations Cup, which runs until
Feb. 12, with Gabon. Their other first-round opponents are
Senegal and Zambia.
