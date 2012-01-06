MALABO Jan 6 Brazilian coach Gilson Paulo has arrived in Equatorial Guinea to take over as the national soccer side's new coach, a fortnight before they co-host the African Nations Cup finals, the country's official news agency reported.

The coach said he wanted to "achieve history" with the unfancied home side, who debut at the finals on Jan. 21 when they open the tournament with a match against Libya in Bata, www.guineaecuatorialpress.com reported.

Gilson Paulo, 62, replaces Henri Michel, the much-travelled Frenchman who twice resigned in recent months after clashes with local sports officials.

The new coach previously worked at Vasco da Gama, Olara, Bangu and Portuguesa in Brazil.

Equatorial Guinea co-host the Nations Cup, which runs until Feb. 12, with Gabon. Their other first-round opponents are Senegal and Zambia.

