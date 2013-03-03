MALABO, March 3 Former Spanish international defender Andoni Goikoetxea has been appointed Equatorial Guinea's national team coach three weeks before their World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde Islands, the country's soccer federation announced on Sunday.

Dubbed the 'Butcher of Bilbao' after infamous tackles on Diego Maradona and Bernd Schuster in his playing days, the 56-year-old Goikoetxea takes over from Brazilian Gilson Paulo, whose contract came to an end last month.

Goikoetxea, who won 39 caps for Spain, was assistant to Javier Clemente at the 1994 World Cup in the United States and coached at Salamanca, Compostela, Numancia, Racing Santander and Rayo Vallecano. The job in Africa is his first outside of Spain.

No details of the contract with Equatorial Guinea were given in a statement by the country's new football federation president Sunday Mituy Edjang.

The African zone Group B match against the Cape Verdians will be played in Malabo on March 24. Equatorial Guinea have a single point from their first two group matches.

Equatorial Guinea were co-hosts of the 2012 African Nations Cup finals, unexpectedly qualifying for the last eight, but have been mired in controversy over the number of foreign-born players they field.

FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke promised in January to investigate several Brazilian-born players competing for Equatorial Guinea in World Cup qualification. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)