CAPE TOWN Oct 28 Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet said on Friday he was leaving his job as Ethiopia coach after just five months, citing broken promises for his departure.

"Despite the many positives, some agreements were not honoured and that is the reason for this decision," he said in an e-mail to Reuters.

Saintfiet had been in charge for three African Nations Cup qualifiers since June, including a 2-2 draw with Nigeria that contributed to the Super Eagles missing out on African Nations Cup qualification.

Ethiopia finished third in the group and next play Somalia over two legs in mid-November at the start of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

It was Saintfiet's third national team job after stints with Namibia and Zimbabwe.

"I am now looking forward to a bigger task. A job and task where I can work in a professional set-up and with a team which can qualify for the tournaments," he added in his e-mail.