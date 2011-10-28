By Mark Gleeson
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Oct 28 Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet
said on Friday he was leaving his job as Ethiopia coach after
just five months, citing broken promises for his departure.
"Despite the many positives, some agreements were not
honoured and that is the reason for this decision," he said in
an e-mail to Reuters.
Saintfiet had been in charge for three African Nations Cup
qualifiers since June, including a 2-2 draw with Nigeria that
contributed to the Super Eagles missing out on African Nations
Cup qualification.
Ethiopia finished third in the group and next play Somalia
over two legs in mid-November at the start of the 2014 World Cup
qualifiers.
It was Saintfiet's third national team job after stints with
Namibia and Zimbabwe.
"I am now looking forward to a bigger task. A job and task
where I can work in a professional set-up and with a team which
can qualify for the tournaments," he added in his e-mail.
