ADDIS ABABA Jan 2 Ethiopia have included Swedish-born midfielder Yussuf Saleh in their 23-man squad for this month's African Nations Cup in South Africa.

The 28-year-old, who is on loan with Swedish top-flight side Syrianska, was one of a trio of foreign-based players named on Wednesday.

Coach Sewnet Bishaw also selected striker Saladin Seid, who plays for Egypt's Wadi Degla, and winger Fuad Ibrahim who is with Minnesota Stars in the second-tier North American Soccer League.

Rank outsiders Ethiopia have been drawn in Group C along with Zambia, Nigeria and Burkina Faso for the Jan. 19-Feb. 10 tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jemal Tassew (Coffee FC), Sisay Bancha (Dedebit), Zerihun Tadelle (Saint George)

Defenders: Degu Debebe (Saint George), Biyadglign Eliase (Saint George), Abebaw Butako (Saint George), Alula Girma (Saint George), Seyum Tesfaye (Dedebit), Birhanu Bogale (Dedebit), Aynalem Hailu (Dedebit)

Midfielders: Asrat Megersa (EEPCO), Addis Hintsa (Dedebit), Yared Zinabu (Saint George), Shimelese Bekele (Saint George), Behailu Asefa (Dedebit), Minyahel Teshome (Dedebit), Dawit Estifanose (Coffee FC), Yussuf Saleh (Syrianska)

Forwards: Saladin Seid (Wadi Degla), Adane Girma (Saint George), Umed Ukuri (Saint George), Getaneh Kebede (Dedebit), Fuad Ibrahim (Minnesota Stars) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)