KIGALI Feb 5 Bahrain's Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa received a major boost in his bid to become the next FIFA president when he received an endorsement from the Confederation of African Football on Friday.

The governing body of football in Africa, which has 54 full members, said the Asian Football Confederation president was its preferred candidate for the poll in Zurich on Feb. 26, CAF vice-president Suketu Patel told reporters. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)