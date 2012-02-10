By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Feb 10 African football has for the
first time declared its finances to be in a healthy state as it
announced a record surplus and strong equity and cash balance at
its congress on Friday.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said its
financial strength continued to grow, with equity of $55.9
million and a cash balance of $47.9 million at June 30 last
year.
"Our financial performance was close to forecast, giving a
surplus of $5.8 million against a budgeted $5 million, primarily
due to better cost management," said Suketu Patel, chairman of
CAF's finance committee.
"I can say our finances are approaching a comfortable
level," he told delegates in the Gabon capital ahead of Sunday's
African Nations Cup final.
CAF has had a considerable increase in its revenue in recent
years. A seven-year deal was signed in 2010 worth some $140
million in television and marketing revenue, an increase of more
than 100 percent on what the previously cash-strapped
organisation earned from its showcase competitions some five
years ago.
Sportfive, part of Lagardere Sports, paid $46.8 million for
four successive editions of the African Nations Cup finals,
starting with the 2010 tournament in Angola.
Up to 2008, CAF earned $5.5 million every two years for
Nations Cup rights.
A seven-year deal for the rights to the African Champions
League and the African Confederation Cup, the two annual club
competitions, earns CAF $71.4 million up to 2017.
African football's governing body had previously been paid
$5 million annually for the club competition rights and before
1997 got nothing.
