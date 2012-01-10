Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LIBREVILLE Jan 10 French-born Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was chosen in Gabon's squad on Tuesday for the African Nations Cup but two of his brothers were left out as the co-hosts finalised their 23-man selection.
The St Etienne striker is the youngest of three brothers and the son of Gabon's captain when the central African country made their debut at the finals in 1994.
However, any chance of turning this month's tournament into a family affair were shattered by coach Gernot Rohr.
Former AC Milan juniors Catilina and Willy were among seven players cut from the preliminary squad that has been training at Bitam in the north of Gabon, said the national soccer federation.
Pierre-Emerick and Willy, who last season played for Scottish club Kilmarnock, were both at the 2010 finals but older brother Catilina missed out because of injury.
Gabon have selected 14 of the 23 players who were at the 2010 finals in Angola where they were eliminated in the first round.
Equatorial Guinea are the other co-hosts for this year's tournament.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Yann Bidonga (Mangasport), Stephane Bitseki Moto (US Bitam), Didier Ovono (Le Mans)
Defenders: Georges Ambourouet (Missile FC), Moise Brou Apanga (Brest), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Lorient), Remy Ebanega (US Bitam), Edmond Mouele (Mangasport), Rodrigue Moundounga (Olympique Beja), Charly Moussonou (Missile FC), Henri Ndong (US Bitam)
Midfielders: Andre Biyogo Poko (Girondins Bordeaux), Cedric Boussougou (Mangasport), Levy Madinda (Celta Vigo), Bruno Mbanangoye Zita (Dinamo Minsk), Cedric Moubamba (US Bitam), Lloyd Palun (Nice)
Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne), Daniel Cousin (FC Sapins), Fabrice Do Marcolino (Laval), Roguy Meye (Zalaegerszeg), Eric Mouloungui (Nice), Stephane Nguema (US Bitam). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)
