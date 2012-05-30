May 30 Gambia have reversed the roles of their coach and his assistant just days before the side starts its 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Italian Luciano Mancini had taken over the running of the team from Peter Bonu Johnson, who had subsequently been demoted to his assistant, Gambia Football Association vice chairman Omar Sey told reporters in Banjul on Tuesday.

Gambian Johnson had been named as the replacement for Belgian coach Paul Putt in January.

Gambia host Morocco in their opening World Cup Group C qualifier in Bakau on Saturday and then play Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam on June 10.

They also have an African Nations Cup qualifier away against Algeria on June 15, in which they are already 2-1 down on aggregate.

The 56-year-old Mancini is a former coach of Serie B side Grosseto. (Reporting by Pap Saine; Editing by Mark Gleeson and John O'Brien)