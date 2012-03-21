The decision comes after a meeting between FIFA president
Sepp Blatter and Gambia sports minister Alieu Jammeh in Zurich
on Tuesday, in which it was agreed a "normalisation" committee
would take over the running of the FA's affairs with elections
due to be held by the end of September.
The deal sees off the threat that the Gambia could be
excluded from June's start of the group stage of Africa's
qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
"The tasks assigned to the normalisation committee include
the adoption of new statutes in line with FIFA recommendations
and the organisation of the elections of a new board according
to the new statutes," a FIFA spokesman said in a statement to
Reuters.
Gambia's government dissolved the country's FA earlier this
month in reaction to a 2-1 home defeat by Algeria at the start
of the 2013 African Nations Cup qualifiers.
The country was initially threatened with expulsion from
world football by FIFA, which usually takes a strong stance
against state interference in the affairs of member
associations.
However, Tuesday's decision effectively endorsed the removal
of the current leadership of the Gambia FA.