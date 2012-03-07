BANJUL, March 7 Gambia's government said there was no going back on their decision to dissolve the country's football association, a decision that could lead to an international ban from FIFA.

"We believe that our action is necessary and relevant and it is irreversible because, sport in general and football in particular, should be administered in the best interest of Gambians and national development," Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mambanyick Njie, told a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We will continue to pursue the conversation with FIFA but what must be clear in this country is that the Gambia Football Association cannot participate in any continental or international competition without the support of the government."

Gambia's government dissolved the elected executive of the Gambia Football Association last week after the national team lost 2-1 at home to Algeria in a qualifying match for next year's African Nations Cup finals in South Africa.

FIFA usually suspend countries whose elected football association officials are replaced by government appointed officials.

