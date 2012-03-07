By Pap Saine
| BANJUL, March 7
BANJUL, March 7 Gambia's government said there
was no going back on their decision to dissolve the country's
football association, a decision that could lead to an
international ban from FIFA.
"We believe that our action is necessary and relevant and it
is irreversible because, sport in general and football in
particular, should be administered in the best interest of
Gambians and national development," Permanent Secretary at the
Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mambanyick Njie, told a press
briefing on Wednesday.
"We will continue to pursue the conversation with FIFA but
what must be clear in this country is that the Gambia Football
Association cannot participate in any continental or
international competition without the support of the
government."
Gambia's government dissolved the elected executive of the
Gambia Football Association last week after the national team
lost 2-1 at home to Algeria in a qualifying match for next
year's African Nations Cup finals in South Africa.
FIFA usually suspend countries whose elected football
association officials are replaced by government appointed
officials.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Justin
Palmer)