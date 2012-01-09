BANJUL Jan 9 Gambia have appointed
experienced local coach Peter Bonu Johnson to replace Belgian
Paul Put as their national team coach, the country's Ministry of
Youth and Sports said on Monday.
Johnson has been appointed for one year and will start
Gambia's campaigns for both the 2013 African Nations Cup and the
next World Cup in Brazil, a statement said.
Gambia play Algeria over two legs in the Nations Cup
qualifying next month and again in mid-year, plus kicking off
their World Cup preliminaries with two group qualifiers against
Morocco and Tanzania in June.
Johnson was coach of Gambia's national team for one game in
2006 and won the local championship with Ports Authority two
years ago.
Put departed late last year after Gambia failed to qualify
for the forthcoming Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea and
Gabon.
(Reporting by Pap Saine in Banjul; Writing by Mark Gleeson in
Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)