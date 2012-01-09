BANJUL Jan 9 Gambia have appointed experienced local coach Peter Bonu Johnson to replace Belgian Paul Put as their national team coach, the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports said on Monday.

Johnson has been appointed for one year and will start Gambia's campaigns for both the 2013 African Nations Cup and the next World Cup in Brazil, a statement said.

Gambia play Algeria over two legs in the Nations Cup qualifying next month and again in mid-year, plus kicking off their World Cup preliminaries with two group qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania in June.

Johnson was coach of Gambia's national team for one game in 2006 and won the local championship with Ports Authority two years ago.

Put departed late last year after Gambia failed to qualify for the forthcoming Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. (Reporting by Pap Saine in Banjul; Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)