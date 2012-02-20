By Mark Gleeson
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Feb 20 Missing key penalties
for Ghana in successive tournaments has left Asamoah Gyan
"psychologically down" and wanting a break from the national
team, the striker said on Twitter on Monday.
Gyan, who missed penalties during the 2010 World Cup
quarter-finals and this year's African Nations Cup semi, used
the social network to explain his decision to suspend his
international career but said he would be keen to play in the
future.
"Psychologically I'm down. As you can imagine it's been
very hard for me mentally to miss important successive penalties
for my country," the former Sunderland striker said on his
account @asamoah_gyan.
"And because of this, a break to recoup my thoughts and
emotions will aid me to come back bigger and mentally stronger.
I have never fully recovered from (the) 2010 World Cup and now
2012 Afcon (Nations Cup).
"I would like to ask for prayers and support from Ghanaians
to help me come back with renewed strength to continue serving
my country," he Tweeted.
Gyan hit the crossbar with a last-minute penalty against
Uruguay in the World Cup quarter-final in Johannesburg, that had
he converted would have meant Ghana becoming the first African
country to reach the last four.
Earlier this month, he had a seventh-minute spot kick saved
against Zambia in the semis of the Nations Cup and was taken off
in the second half as Ghana surprisingly lost.
The Ghana FA received a letter last week from Gyan, who
plays club football in the United Arab Emirates, stating his
intention to take a temporary break from the Black Stars. The
ruling body said this was because of the abuse Gyan had received
since playing at the African Nations Cup.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)