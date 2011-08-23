ACCRA, Aug 23 - Ghana and Nigeria will meet in an international friendly at Watford's Vicarage Road on Oct. 11, the Ghana Football Association said.

A previously arranged match between the west African rivals at the same venue on Aug. 9 was called off hours before kick-off because of the London riots.

The newly-arranged game will be played days after both sides complete their 2012 African Nations Cup qualifying campaign. Ghana have a top-of-the-table Group I clash away in Sudan on Oct. 8 while Nigeria host Guinea in Group B on the same day.

Ghana also play in London next month, having fixed a date with Brazil at Fulham's Craven Cottage on Sept. 6 (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)