ACCRA, Aug 23 - Ghana and Nigeria will meet in an
international friendly at Watford's Vicarage Road on Oct. 11,
the Ghana Football Association said.
A previously arranged match between the west African rivals
at the same venue on Aug. 9 was called off hours before kick-off
because of the London riots.
The newly-arranged game will be played days after both sides
complete their 2012 African Nations Cup qualifying campaign.
Ghana have a top-of-the-table Group I clash away in Sudan on
Oct. 8 while Nigeria host Guinea in Group B on the same day.
Ghana also play in London next month, having fixed a date
with Brazil at Fulham's Craven Cottage on Sept. 6
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)